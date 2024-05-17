Gradually cooler conditions into next week

The weekend promises highs near 100 for tomorrow, but by Sunday we start to see a touch of a cool down. Today, highs will also approach triple digits.

We've seen gusty winds through the overnight, and there's still a modicum of blowing sand and dust. Air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range this morning.

A front to our North through North and Central Nevada is encouraging those winds, but winds should ease into the weekend as the front moves past us.

Highs steadily drop through Sunday into next week. Expect temps in the lower 90s to begin the work week.