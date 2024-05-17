Skip to Content
Gradually cooler conditions into next week

By
Updated
today at 6:01 AM
Published 5:55 AM

The weekend promises highs near 100 for tomorrow, but by Sunday we start to see a touch of a cool down. Today, highs will also approach triple digits.

We've seen gusty winds through the overnight, and there's still a modicum of blowing sand and dust. Air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range this morning.

A front to our North through North and Central Nevada is encouraging those winds, but winds should ease into the weekend as the front moves past us.

Highs steadily drop through Sunday into next week. Expect temps in the lower 90s to begin the work week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

