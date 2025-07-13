10U Indio All-Stars win the 2025 Zone Championship title

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) The 10U Indio All-Stars won the 2025 Zone 10U Championships on Sunday.

This title win marks their third championship this year.

On June 29th, the All-Stars won the 10U Super Region Championship title against Beamunt and won the Section 10U Championship title.

Coming into this tournament, Indio was undefeated through two tournaments.

Congrats to the Indio All-Stars on coming out on top and winning another tournament.

