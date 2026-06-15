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Local Forecast

Heat persists through midweek

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today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:55 AM

Highs will once again hit the 110 mark this afternoon, mirroring yesterday's temps.

The good news today, monsoonal moisture is retreating to the East, allowing dew points to drop. It will feel a bit nicer out there despite the high temps. Dew points will hover just below the 50 degree mark.

By tomorrow, it will be noticeably drier, as moisture moves farther from the Valley.

Beyond the drop in humidity, we'll see a nice drop in temperatures by the end of the week, with highs coming in slightly below average for a change!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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