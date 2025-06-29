10U Indio All-Stars win its second straight Super Region Championship title

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) The 10U Indio All-Stars defeated Beaumont 14-2 to win its second straight 10U Super Region Championship title.

The All-Stars collected 17 hits, played only three innings, and scored the most in the opening inning, scoring seven runs.

Emily S was the star of the team, going three-for-three, and was a home run shy of hitting a cycle.

Victoria P started in the circle and dominated. In three innings, she allowed one hit and two unearned runs with eight strikeouts and walked four.

Not only did the All-Stars win the Super Region Championship title, but they also won the Section 10U Championship title.

The All-Stars lived up to the name as they went undefeated through their two tourneys.

Congrats to the team on such a great season.