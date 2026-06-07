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Local Forecast

Seasonal to start the workweek ahead of big warmup

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today at 6:42 PM
Published 3:57 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a milder weekend compared to some of the heat we encountered last week. As we look ahead at the latter half of the upcoming workweek, though, much hotter weather is on the way.

This evening, expect some lingering breezes to play a factor in your drive, particularly if you're passing through the San Gorgonio Pass. Winds near 30-40 MPH are expected on the valley floor. Gusts peak near 50-55 MPH through the pass. It will start strengthening near dinnertime and linger through the overnight hours before things calms down Monday morning.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to what we experienced today. Expect low 100s across much of the valley, which is right there at our seasonal average.

Temperatures look to stay mild in the morning, but warm quickly through the day.

The seasonal weather doesn't last long. High pressure will build back in a hurry by Wednesday, helping temperatures climb significantly into the latter half of the week. Thursday through Saturday, we anticipate temperatures will climb between 6-12°F above seasonal normal. Expect moderate HeatRisk during this time as highs climb near (or above) 110°F – potentially for the first time in 2026.

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You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Gavin Nguyen

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