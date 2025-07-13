Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking toasty weather again tihs weekend

By
Published 6:15 AM

It's another hot day here in the Coachella Valley. We are continuing to track some slightly elevated moisture levels this morning in the valley. If these numbers hold steady or increase throughout the day, we could see highs closer to 110°F. If they do not, we will see highs closer to 113°F or 114°F. Enjoy a day out by the pool with these toasty temperatures. Keep in mind that the UV index is extremely high today, so practice heat safety and sun safety.

Looking a bit ahead in the future at our FutureTrack temperature outlook shows us no shading over the Coachella Valley. This lets us know that temperatures will be close to the seasonal average of 109°F in about 6-10 days from now.

This next week will continue to have hot temperatures. Some monsoonal moisture is expected to move in by the middle of next week, which will make it feel a bit more humid, but also will help to keep our temperatures near average.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content