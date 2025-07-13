Tracking toasty weather again tihs weekend

It's another hot day here in the Coachella Valley. We are continuing to track some slightly elevated moisture levels this morning in the valley. If these numbers hold steady or increase throughout the day, we could see highs closer to 110°F. If they do not, we will see highs closer to 113°F or 114°F. Enjoy a day out by the pool with these toasty temperatures. Keep in mind that the UV index is extremely high today, so practice heat safety and sun safety.

Looking a bit ahead in the future at our FutureTrack temperature outlook shows us no shading over the Coachella Valley. This lets us know that temperatures will be close to the seasonal average of 109°F in about 6-10 days from now.

This next week will continue to have hot temperatures. Some monsoonal moisture is expected to move in by the middle of next week, which will make it feel a bit more humid, but also will help to keep our temperatures near average.