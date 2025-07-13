Martha’s Village and Kitchen Child Development Center expansion nearing completion

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Martha's Village and Kitchen is taking a big step toward breaking the cycle of homelessness by investing in early education.

News Channel 3 first told you about the Child Development Center expansion back in March.

Now — that expansion is nearing completion, and News Channel 3 is getting a look inside.

Rosa Verduzco, Chief Operating Officer, Martha's Village and Kitchen said the new classrooms will give more Coachella Valley families access to critical childcare and early learning.

“Our capacity right now is four classrooms — one for infants, one for toddlers and two for preschoolers," Verduzco said. "With the addition of three more classrooms, we’ll have two for infants, two for toddlers, and three for preschoolers.”

This expansion is boosting capacity from 55 to 102 children.

Now, Verduzco is calling on the community.

She said a $680,000 fundraising push is underway — to support teacher training and a full year of scholarships for local children.

