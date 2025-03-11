Skip to Content
News

Martha’s Village and Kitchen announces Child Development Center expansion

Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio
KESQ
Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio
By
Published 9:27 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Martha's Village and Kitchen is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for it's Child Development Center expansion on March 11.

The new addition to the center will provide additional space for Martha's Village and Kitchen to provide care and support for Coachella Valley families. The expansion will increase their childcare capacity from 55 to 102, which organizers say will offer more comprehensive early education programs and developmental support.

Organizers also said this expansion will give parents assurance in knowing their children will receive high-quality care in a safe and supportive environment.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers at Martha's Village and Kitchen on their vision for the future and how this expansion will help the Coachella Valley community.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content