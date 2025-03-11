Martha’s Village and Kitchen announces Child Development Center expansion

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Martha's Village and Kitchen is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for it's Child Development Center expansion on March 11.

The new addition to the center will provide additional space for Martha's Village and Kitchen to provide care and support for Coachella Valley families. The expansion will increase their childcare capacity from 55 to 102, which organizers say will offer more comprehensive early education programs and developmental support.

Organizers also said this expansion will give parents assurance in knowing their children will receive high-quality care in a safe and supportive environment.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers at Martha's Village and Kitchen on their vision for the future and how this expansion will help the Coachella Valley community.