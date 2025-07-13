Some humidity to close out the weekend, but staying toasty

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Some lingering moisture throughout the afternoon has kept temps capped near 110° in Palm Springs, which is a couple of degrees lower than we initially expected.

The same applies for Monday. Expect dew points through the morning hours in the 50s and 60s throughout the Coachella Valley. We dry out slightly into the afternoon, but remain in the upper 40s and 50s by around 3:00 p.m.

Our temperatures may be a bit lower than expected depending on how much moisture we retain. If our dew point temperatures dry out into the 40s, our highs should climb into the one-teens; however, if humidity stays elevated, Monday's high will be closer to 110°. Either way, be sure to practice heat safety and wear plenty of sunscreen – the summer sunshine is still dangerous!

Our extended 6-10 day temperature outlook shows more gray over the desert southwest in about a week's time, which tells us we can expect temps near our seasonal average of 109° by then.

We expect to stay a couple of degrees above average as we start the work week. Temperatures, though, trend down through the second half of the week -- possibly as low as 107° by Thursday. Monsoonal moisture could play a role in bringing some mountain thunderstorms to our area, though there's still some significant uncertainty there.

