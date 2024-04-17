Turlock police arrest men who thought they were meeting 13-year-old girl

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

TURLOCK,california (KCRA) — Two California men are in police custody after they traveled to Turlock intending to meet with a 13-year-old girl, according to the police department.

Officials said Turlock detectives posed as a 13-year-old and communicated with two unrelated men online.

On April 9, 36-year-old Manmeet Sarang of Fremont traveled to Turlock where he was met with law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of minor, contacting a minor with attempt to commit a crime and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.

Sarang was given a $500,000 bail.

On Monday, 31-year-old Sergio Torres of Livingston was contacted and arrested after he made plans to meet the 13-year-old decoy, according to the police department.

Torres was charged with attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child, harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of minor, contact minor with attempt to commit a crime, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and sending/possessing child pornography.

“These investigations are not related to one another, but are part of an ongoing effort to combat child exploitation,” said lead investigator Officer Giovacchini in a news release. “Keeping our youth safe from predators will continue to be my number one priority.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.