Escargot bagel that costs $18.50 comes to NYC for one weekend only. Here’s how to get one.

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — Would you pay nearly $20 for a bagel? What if we told you it’s topped with escargot and warm garlic butter?

Two of New York City’s viral baking sensations, Dominique Ansel Bakery and Popup Bagels, are collaborating on a limited edition Parmesan Gruyère Bagel with Garlic Butter Escargot Schmear, available this weekend for $18.50.

The specialty bagels will be available at Dominique Ansel’s Spring Street location starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday at Sunday until they are sold out. Friday’s batch sold out before 9 a.m., Popup Bagels posted on social media.

The SoHo bakeries are calling it the ultimate bagel and schmear combo — with a French twist.

“Garlicky escargot sautéed with brown butter, fresh herbs, crème fraîche and cream cheese, served warm with crunchy Parmesan panko breadcrumbs and a fresh-out-of-the-oven Parmesan Gruyère bagel courtesy of our SoHo neighbors at PopUp Bagels,” Dominique Ansel posted in another social media video earlier this week. “Drizzle that warm garlic butter from the shell overtop…then rip, dip, and ENJOY!”

That video shows the prep and presentation, and the comments appear to be overwhelmingly positive, with fans writing they are excited to line up for a taste of decadence.

Dominique Ansel is best known for its Cronut — part croissant, part doughnut — that took the city and the internet by storm in 2013. Popup Bagels is based in Connecticut but opened a New York City location a year ago, situated about three blocks up from Dominique Ansel on Thompson Street.

Now, time will tell whether their latest viral creation will be worth the wait — and the cost.

