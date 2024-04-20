Mays High graduating seniors all automatically accepted into Morris Brown College

By Bridget Spencer

ATLANTA (WANF) — Excitement filled the auditorium of Benjamin E. Mays High School Friday as seniors received the graduation gift of a lifetime.

Graduating seniors learned they have all been accepted into Morris Brown College automatically.

“It’s great to know we have an opportunity to get into a school. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to,” said Jaydan Brice, a senior at Mays High School.

College officials made a deal with the high school, all to provide more options for higher education for youth, like Brice who has decided to attend Morris Brown College.

“They care about us. They are interested in what you want to do, how you want to make a living,” said Brice.

For nearly 20 years, the school sat dormant having lost its accreditation because of financial problems. It regained its accreditation in 2022.

“We have gone through all the trials and tribulations of showing the United States Department of Education that we are an institution of quality,” said Dr. Kevin James, Morris Brown College president.

“HBCUs are so integral to the Black middle class. There would be no Black middle class without historical Black colleges,” said James.

Students will have to have a 2.0 GPA to keep the offer. On top of being accepted, the valedictorian and salutatorian will have a full ride if they decide to attend.

Mays High Principal Ramon Garner said moments like these remind him why he does this work.

“We start with this year and we will have conversations and more to come. I hope this is something we can do annually,” Garner said.

