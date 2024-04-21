1-year-old French bulldog named Diego stolen from home

By Iris Salem

PASADENA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A family is asking for the safe return of their fully French bulldog that was taken from their Pasadena home over the weekend.

The one-year-old pup named Diego was in a crate inside the home on Linda Vista Avenue when thieves broke inside and took him.

Dee Delara says the dog is her son’s and has been staying at the home for a few weeks. She suspects the thieves were watching the home and made entry when they knew no one else was home. They made off with only the crate with the dog inside.

Police have been notified and confirmed the theft to KCAL News. Those with information as to Diego’s whereabouts or relevant surveillance video from the area are urged to contact them.

No further details were available.

