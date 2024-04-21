“Really bad batch” of fentanyl tied to 6 deaths in 11 days

By George Castle

Click here for updates on this story

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) — The Midland County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) said an area medical examiner has reported six overdose deaths in 11 days.

According to MCDPH, Dr. William Morrone, the medical examiner for Arenac, Bay, Iosco, Midland, and Tuscola counties, said the trend of deaths is very unusual and wants to alert the region of the danger. The MCDPH reports Morrone told them, “There is a really bad batch of fentanyl and we need to warn the public and first responders.”

The MCDPH laid out the following action steps for drug users:

Seek treatment. Keep Narcan (naloxone) readily available. Administer Narcan when a suspected overdose is occurring, and call 911. Do not use drugs alone. Use fentanyl test strips. Avoid mixing drugs.

The risk of a fatal overdose remains ongoing for people who use both stimulant drugs, such as cocaine or methamphetamines, as well as depressant drugs, such as fentanyl or other opioids, the MCDPH said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.