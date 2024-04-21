Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting disrupts family reunion

By Jessia Vallejo, Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Bullets flew in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, triggering panic for those attending a party and sending a woman to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Southwest 171st Street and 104th Avenue, near West Perrine Park, Saturday evening.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The victim was attending a family reunion at the time of the incident. Witnesses at the gathering said this was a drive-by shooting.

“I seen a Dodge, a blue Dodge speeding down, and I seen three girls get out, and they started shooting,” said a witness who identified herself as Natasha, “and there’s also a white truck that was down the street.”

More than 18 rounds were fired at around 6 p.m.

Witness Tracey Walker told 7News that a threat was posted on social media hours before it all happened.

“This morning, on Facebook, [a post said], ‘Do not come to this reunion ’cause it’s gonna be shot up,’” said Walker. “It was written already from this morning.”

Officers cordoned off an entire block in the neighborhood for hours while they investigated.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

“Really said that we can’t come together and love each other without the gun violence,” said a woman. “Honestly, we are trying to control this, but if the parents of the kids don’t tell what’s going on, we’ll never be able to control it, ’cause parent knows what their child is doing.”

Police have not provided further details about the incident or possible subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.