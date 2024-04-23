Skip to Content
Chicago area healthcare system providing free suicide prevention courses

Published 12:23 PM

By Elyssa Kaufman, Aida Mogos

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — A local healthcare system is offering suicide prevention courses throughout the Chicago area.

Franciscan Health, which has hospitals in Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs, is offering free Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention Courses in April and May. The courses are based on a curriculum developed by the QPR Institute.

According to the QPR Institute, people trained will learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

The course is free, but registration is required.

