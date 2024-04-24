Family says home damaged by SpaceX sonic boom

By Lauren Adams

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Many Central Texans hear SpaceX overhead every now and then, but one family in McGregor says their door was shattered by SpaceX.

The family tells 25 News that the sounds and vibrations are worse than ever, and they’re upset that they can’t get in touch with anyone at the facility.

Jim Moore points in the direction of SpaceX which is 10 miles from his peaceful land where he’s lived for 20 years.

But recently, SpaceX has made living there not so peaceful.

“In the last couple years, there has been a much more pronounced sonic boom.”

“It is periodic, and that will knock you outta your chair.”

Moore showed 25 News a few photos from a couple weeks ago when he says that sonic boom shattered his glass door.

“The window was crystalized,” he said.

He replaced the glass door, and created an invoice to cover the cost and labor.

He tried delivering the invoice to SpaceX by driving there and emailing them, but so far nothing.

25 News even emailed SpaceX, and received no response either.

That worries Moore especially as the sounds, vibrations and sonic booms continue to increase.

“We’re concerned — we love it out here, but our whole feeling of living here has changed because we’re wondering what’s happening in the future,” Moore said.

“It sounds silly because it’s one door, but it’s a whole lot more than that.”

Moore says he not only worries about the glass windows in his house being affected by SpaceX, but also his home’s foundation, too.

