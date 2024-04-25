A Century of Reflection: Houston’s Holocaust Museum Honors the Tulsa Race Massacre with Educational Event and Exhibition

By Lisa Valadez

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) is poised to honor the centennial-plus-three observance of the Tulsa Race Massacre with a poignant and educational program, featuring a lecture from renowned historian Tim Madigan. Madigan, the esteemed author of “The Burning: Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921,” will offer an in-depth analysis of the catastrophic events of May 31 through June 1, 1921, during his presentation on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, once a thriving center of African American enterprise and culture, known affectionately as Black Wall Street, was subjected to two days of unprecedented violence. A white supremacist mob laid waste to the area, obliterating its buildings, displacing thousands of residents, and extinguishing up to 300 lives. Madigan’s “The Burning” critically examines the massacre, providing a meticulous recount of the brutality, and places it within the wider narrative of America’s historical racial strife. The event at HMH is offered to the public at no cost, with a prior RSVP requested at hmh.org/Tulsa. Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with Madigan following his lecture during a book signing session.

Complementing this event is the ongoing exhibition at HMH, “The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection.” This awe-inspiring collection will be showcased in the Josef and Edith Mincberg Gallery until June 23, 2024, presenting a remarkable journey through African American achievements and contributions from 1595 to modern times. The Kinsey Collection stands out as one of the most comprehensive presentations of African American history and culture outside of the Smithsonian Institution. It offers a window into the legacy and struggles of Black Americans through a wealth of artifacts meticulously collected over fifty years by Shirley and Bernard Kinsey. To explore the collection and learn more, visit hmh.org/Kinsey. The HMH, nestled in the heart of Houston’s museum district at 5401 Caroline Street, opens its doors from Tuesday to Sunday, offering varying admission rates with discounts for seniors, military members, and students. For convenience, parking is available adjacent to the museum for a small fee. Plan your visit and purchase tickets at hmh.org/visit.

With a steadfast commitment to educating the public about the Holocaust and its enduring lessons, HMH stands as a beacon against hate, prejudice, and indifference. As the fourth largest Holocaust Museum in the United States and a pioneer in bilingual exhibits, HMH is not only a hub of historical education but also an advocate for human rights and social justice.

For more info, visit ushmm.org

