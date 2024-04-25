Houston Community College’s Christopher Daza Wins Prestigious Sharon Coffey Educator of the Year Award

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Christopher Daza, esteemed Program Director of Radiography and Computed Tomography at Houston Community College (HCC), has been honored with the 2024 Sharon Coffey Educator of the Year award. The accolade was presented during the recent Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists conference, marking the second consecutive year that a faculty member from HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences has received this distinguished recognition.

The Sharon Coffey Educator of the Year award is named after Sharon Coffey, a former faculty member at Houston Community College and a devoted advocate for radiologic technologists throughout Texas. This prestigious award is bestowed upon educators who have made substantial contributions to the field of radiologic technology instruction.

Christopher Daza, a Houston native, has served as a radiologic technologist and computed tomography technician for over 13 years, dedicating a decade of that time to educating future professionals at HCC Coleman College. His journey in radiology began at HCC, from which he graduated in 2011, and has since expanded to include influential roles at major healthcare centers in Houston. In 2021, Daza ascended to the role of program director, where he has significantly improved student retention rates by 34 percent through his innovative and empathetic approach to teaching.

Melanie Hail, regional program director at The College for Health Care Professions and Daza’s nominator, praised his commitment: “Chris has a passion for the profession and for sharing his knowledge and experience with others. He directly relates to students, empathizing with their struggles and opening learning avenues for them in the clinical environment.”

Daza’s educational credentials include a bachelor’s degree in radiologic sciences from Midwestern State University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with a health science focus from the University of Houston. His philosophy towards education is patient-centered, an approach he adapted from his clinical experience. “I look at each student as if they were my patient,” Daza explained. “I go the extra mile to ensure my students feel comfortable and supported, recognizing their individual needs and fostering an environment conducive to their success.”

Outside the classroom, the Sugar Land resident enjoys spending quality time traveling and watching sports with his wife and daughter.

Daza’s accolade not only highlights his individual dedication and excellence but also underscores HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences’ continued leadership in radiologic technology education in Texas. As the healthcare industry evolves, educators like Daza are crucial in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to meet and exceed the demands of this dynamic field.

For more information on the programs offered and the achievements of the faculty at HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences, visit hccs.edu/programs/areas-of-study/health-sciences/radiography

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.