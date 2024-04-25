Texas Country Star Josh Abbott Teams Up with Dairy Queen for a Flavorful Trip Down Memory Lane

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fans of hearty Texas cuisine and country music are in for a treat as Josh Abbott, the iconic Texas country artist, partners once again with Dairy Queen® (DQ®) restaurants across Texas. This collaboration introduces the “Josh Abbott Meal,” available from April 29 through May 26 at participating Texas DQ locations.

Born and raised in the small town of Idalou, near Lubbock, Josh Abbott has long cherished his moments at DQ. “Dairy Queen was my go-to spot after games or spending time with my grandpa. It’s where I’ve made many great memories,” Abbott reminisced. The meal that bears his name includes a 4-piece Steak Finger Country Basket, a mini M&M’s® Milk Chocolate Blizzard® Treat, a refreshing Iced Tea, and a special limited-edition Josh Abbott collectible cup. Reflecting on his childhood favorite, Abbott mentioned, “The steak finger basket always stood out to me. While you can get burgers or chicken just about anywhere, DQ’s variety, especially those steak fingers, were my favorite.”

Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, highlighted the synergy between the Texas-spirited DQ and Abbott, “Working with Josh, who brings such genuine nostalgia and enthusiasm for Dairy Queen, has been a delight. He perfectly embodies the hard-working, fun-loving Texas spirit that DQ celebrates.” The partnership also revisited the beloved DQ jingle “That’s What I Like About Texas,” which Abbott refreshed with his unique country flair in 2022, further deepening the brand’s musical and cultural connection to the Lone Star State.

Today, Abbott is not just reliving his DQ memories but creating new ones with his family. On a recent visit, he introduced his children to the iconic Blizzard Treat, capturing their joyous first tastes. “Watching their faces light up was unforgettable, and luckily, we got it on camera,” Abbott shared, reflecting the joy DQ aims to offer.

For over 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been more than just places to eat; they’re community gathering spots where memories are made. To keep up with the latest DQ treats like the Blizzard of the Month and other updates from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, follow them on social media or visit dqtexas.com.

