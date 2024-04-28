Man gets life for 1999, 2020 murders; Dismembered remains found in shed

By KPTV Staff and Soyoung Kim

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A southeast Portland man convicted of killing two people will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Friday, Christopher Lovrien was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 45 years for the deaths of Mark Dribin and Kenneth Griffin.

Dribin was a 42-year-old Portland resident who was last seen alive on July 1, 1999. On July 6, 1999, he was reported missing to the Portland Police Bureau. Nearly two weeks later on the 18th, Dribin’s car was found in southeast Portland. His car and home were forensically processed and analyzed.

An unknown suspect’s DNA was found and the case went cold.

In March 2019, the homicide investigation for Dribin was reopened by the Portland Police Bureau’s Cold Case Homicide Detail, and DNA evidence of the unknown suspect profile was submitted for a forensic genealogy investigation.

Months later in September, Lovrien was identified as a potential suspect based on the forensic genealogy investigation. In Nov., detectives interviewed Lovrien regarding the death of Mark Dribin.

In Feb. 2020, 56-year-old Kenneth Griffin was last seen alive and was reported missing on Feb. 2.

On May 4, 2020, Lovrien was arrested for the murder of Dribin. Following his arrest, police searched Lovrien’s house in southeast Portland on May 6. A second search on May 19 of Lovrien’s shed led police to the dismembered remains of Kenneth Griffin.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Lovrien pled guilty to manslaughter, reducing his original charge of second-degree murder for killing Dribin. His sentencing was postponed until the charges related to Griffin were resolved.

On Friday, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Ramras handed down the sentence against Lovrien who is 57, meaning that even with the chance of parole in 45 years he will likely die behind bars.

Before the sentencing, the prosecution reiterated some of the gruesome details of Griffin’s 2020 murder, asking the judge to impose a harsh sentence.

“As we know from Mr. Lovrien’s own statements in front of the grand jury, he waited approximately three days before he began to cut up Mr. Griffin,” the prosecution said.

Also on Friday, Griffin’s family spoke about their loss to the court.

“I looked at him, how many times have I said I love you? I’m ashamed to say, I didn’t say it – I didn’t say it enough – The evil that was put upon my brother that day, or that night, this was an evil act,” Charles Patton said. “I’m not saying you’re evil, but boy it takes some really, you got to be twisted to do the things you did to my brother.”

Griffin’s family said it’s been a long journey to justice.

“Kenneth’s memory will live on through us,” Patton said. “Thank you again for justice.”

During the initial investigation, police said they found evidence at the scene suggesting Lovrein may have had additional victims.

He has yet to be charged in connection with any other murder cases.

