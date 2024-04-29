Community and Congressman Al Green Unite to Honor the Enduring Legacy of Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. in Newark Ceremony

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the Houston Style Magazine community comes together to commemorate the distinguished life and contributions of the Honorable Donald M. Payne Jr., we gather in unity and remembrance for a pillar of public service and a beacon of compassion in our nation, the heartache and reverence felt within the community are echoed in the words of Congressman Al Green. Speaking on the legacy of his esteemed colleague, Congressman Green remarked, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of the Honorable Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. from New Jersey. A public servant par excellence who championed the causes of all who suffered injustice, especially those among the least, the last, and the lost. He was a man of principle with integrity, with a flair and style of his own. To meet him just once would leave one with an indelible memory. He was a dedicated public servant, and it was a splendiferous honor to serve with him. My condolences go out to his family during this time of bereavement. May he rest in peace.” This dedication will be honored posthumously as he becomes the third dignitary to lie in state at the historic Essex County Courthouse, a civic cathedral where his father was similarly honored in 2012, followed by Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has decreed that both U.S. and New Jersey flags will solemnly wave at half-staff in tribute on May 1 and May 2, the days of remembrance and celebration of Congressman Payne’s life and enduring impact.

Congressman Payne’s illustrious career, shaped by an unrelenting commitment to serve and uplift, has indeed left an indelible imprint on all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. His flair and style, unmatched in the halls of Congress, mirrored the vibrancy and resilience of the city of Newark that he so passionately represented.

As flags are lowered to half-staff, we not only mourn the loss of a great man but also celebrate the profound impact of his service. The procession on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, will gather loved ones, dignitaries, and the public to honor a life dedicated to the pinnacle of public service. With Congressman Al Green and other notables in attendance, the service will undoubtedly reflect the deep respect and admiration garnered by Congressman Payne.

The Houston Style Magazine stands with Congressman Green in extending heartfelt condolences to the Payne family, encouraging our readership to join in remembrance and to support the causes Congressman Payne championed by contributing to the Donald M. Payne Sr. Global Foundation. As we reflect on his life and work, we are reminded of the impact one individual can have on the tapestry of humanity. Rest in peace, Congressman Donald M. Payne Jr., a true beacon of integrity and service.

Keep in touch with Congressman Al Green algreen.house.gov

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.