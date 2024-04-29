Man, woman busted for drugs, including “grey death,” in Connecticut

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two people were arrested as part of a task force drug bust in Manchester.

Police said they arrested Joseph Vasquez, 41, and Latoya Betts, 37 on April 26.

They said a drug task force, along with members from the DEA and Manchester police, wrapped up an investigation into an apartment on Oak Street.

Police said they specifically looked at Vasquez and Betts.

“Investigators drafted a search warrant in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation,” Manchester police said.

Police found 14.13 grams and 131 bags worth of fentanyl, 6.95 ounces of crack cocaine, 2.61 kilograms of cocaine, and 32.96 grams of “grey death.”

Grey death has been described as a drug cocktail that has psychoactive components such as heroin, fentanyl, or strong opioid painkillers, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Cash and a gun were also seized.

The warrant charged Vasquez with possession of narcotics with intent to sell cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and PCP/”Grey Death,” operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Vasquez was held on $750,000 in total bonds.

Betts was taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and PCP/”Grey Death,” operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Improper storage of a firearm.

Betts was held on $350,000 in total bonds.

Police said additional charges for the seized items were likely.

Vasquez and Betts were given a court date of May 24 in Manchester.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.