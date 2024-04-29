Over a dozen taken into custody during anti-war demonstration at UGA

By Jennifer Lifsey and Don Shipman

ATHENS, Georgia (WANF) — More anti-war protests are happening on college campuses across the nation, including right here in Georgia. Now, a group of University of Georgia students set up what they called a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on campus in Athens Monday morning.

Monday’s sit-in comes days after two dozen students and three faculty members were arrested during a pro-Palestine protest on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

Those demonstrations have led to faculty of the College of Arts and Sciences at Emory to question the university’s leadership.

Many have decided to hold a college-wide, no-confidence vote for Emory’s president.

The vote – which will be cast online – will start this week. It’ll be open to all faculty members.

Emory’s president says he’s dedicated to continuing to serve the college campus.

The University of Georgia Police Department said they were aware of the encampment Monday morning and had officers ready on campus.

More than a dozen students were taken into custody. The demonstration lasted less than an hour.

