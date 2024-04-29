Popular country singer Zach Bryan helps Nebraska community clean up tornado damage

By Kalé Searcy

ELKHORN, Nebraska (KETV) — Country singer and songwriter Zach Bryan headed to Elkhorn amid the devastation left by Friday’s storm.

The star was spotted among other volunteers aiding in the cleanup effort. Something Bryan said he and his band members are doing while in town for his upcoming shows.

“I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornados through them,” Bryan said in an Instagram post.

In a picture posted to his page, Bryan showed homes left destroyed by that violent tornado.

Bryan said as an American and Omaha native he wanted to give back.

In an Instagram post, he said, “Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we’ll do all we can to help.”

