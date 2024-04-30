11-year-old Boy Scout saves woman’s life on vacation

By Leslie DelasBour

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KSHB) — A Kansas City-area Boy Scout was recently honored for saving a stranger’s life while on vacation with his family in Hawaii.

“Once I got out of the water, I went over to my mom and I was like, ‘I saved a lady.’ And I repeated it in my head like, ‘Yeah, I saved a lady,’” said 11-year-old Alex Taylor.

Alex said he feels like a hero.

“So we were on the beach (Waikiki Beach) and there is like a wall, so the current wouldn’t pull you into the ocean,” he said. “But there is a break in the wall for circulation, and so I was staying by the wall with the other kids playing.”

But when he heard a cry for help, he sprung into action. Alex said he used the skills he learned as an Arrow of Light with Cub Scout Pack 4865 at the pool a few years ago.

“I heard a lady yell for help because it goes pretty deep, like 9-10 feet near the break in the wall, and she is getting pulled out,” Alex said. “I wrapped her arm and stuck it under my arm and swam over to shore.”

He said he let his instincts take over and was later proud of himself, celebrating with candy at the hotel.

When he returned home to Boy Scout Troop 1965, he was honored with the Heroism Award. Alex is one of about 6,000 Scouts who have received the distinction.

While he joked it’s cool to be interviewed, he said he hopes other Scouts understand the gravity of the skills they learn.

“I know you guys might want to get to the pool, but it could help you,” Alex said.

