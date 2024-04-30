Tennessee twins become high school’s valedictorian, salutatorian

By Daniel Smithson

LEWISBURG, Tennessee (WSMV) — From an early age, Sheena O’Neal knew her twin girls were destined for greatness.

Kamaria and Kamea Johnson were humming their ABCs by the time they were six months old, she said. Since pre-K, they always tested above grade level.

They always strived to be the best. And now they are the best in their class.

First-born Kamaria Johnson is valedictorian at Marshall County High School, while Kamea, who was born 15 minutes later and on a different day than her sister, is salutatorian, their mother said. They sit atop a class of 164 seniors at the school.

“They’ve been shooting for it,” she said. “They are very self-motivated. They always strive to be in the top spot, but they push each other.”

The Johnsons will now head to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where they will pursue degrees they have yet to decide on.

But O’Neal isn’t worried about whether they’ll succeed, she said.

“I am super proud of them, and I’m excited. It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I can take pride in knowing they are going to do the right thing because they are good girls. It makes me proud to see my girls in the top spots.”

