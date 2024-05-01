Kīlauea Volcano rattles with 360 quakes, no eruption yet

By Web staff

KILAUEA, Hawai’i (KITV) — Road closures have been issued in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park due to a significant increase in earthquake activity.

Over the past day, approximately 360 shallow earthquakes have traversed back and forth between regions south of the Kīlauea caldera and the upper East Rift Zone, passing through Chain of Craters Road near Puhimau Crater. This dynamic movement heightens the uncertainty regarding the potential eruption site. These quakes, ranging from magnitudes of M-1 to M-3, contribute to the ongoing seismic activity.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, it’s unclear if the increased activity will lead to an eruption soon or remain underground. However, the growing seismic clusters suggest the potential for an eruption at Kīlauea’s summit or beneath the upper East Rift Zone in the park.

As of 5 pm Monday, the following roads have been temporarily closed for safety precautions:

• Chain of Craters Road from the intersection at Crater Rim Drive is closed

• Hilina Pali Road is closed to all use. Kulanaokuaiki Campground is closed.

• Overnight camping is suspended for all coastal sites, Nāpau and Pepeiao Cabin.

• Kaʻū Desert Trail is closed from the Footprints Exhibit.

• Maunaiki Trail is closed.

