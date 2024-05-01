Michigan teen suspected of drunk driving found at gas station with tree stuck in pickup truck

By Sara Powers

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Michigan teen is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after he was found in his vehicle unresponsive, with a tree embedded in his pickup truck early Monday, officials said.

At about 6:15 a.m. on April 29, Ingham County deputies were called to Williamston Road and I-96 in Wheatfield Township after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A person noticed the damaged truck was parked at a gas station with a tree stuck on the side near its bumper.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, identified as an 18-year-old Springport man, was inside the vehicle and unresponsive.

Deputies were able to wake up the driver. They determined that the driver had hit a tree near the exit sometime after midnight.

The 18-year-old was still intoxicated and taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says they are seeking charges for operating while intoxicated.

