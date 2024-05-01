Pickup recovered after swept away by floodwaters, driver remains missing

By Shannon Becker

OZARK COUNTY, Missouri (KOAM) — Early Tuesday morning about 12:30 a.m. E-911 received a distressing call from a woman saying her boyfriend’s vehicle had been swept off Warren Bridge on County Road 328 due to the fast-moving waters.

Dora VFD, Caney Mountain VFD, Tecumseh VFD, Ozark County Ambulance, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Due to the hazardous conditions, responders were initially unable to reach the vehicle. Later in the day about 1 p.m. the vehicle was extracted from the river. And no occupants were found inside.

Ozark County Sheriff states, “We urge all residents to exercise extreme caution around waterways, especially after rainfall. Please adhere to all safety warnings and road closures. The safety of our community and the response teams is our highest priority.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Underwater Recovery Team will continue the search for the missing man on Wednesday.

