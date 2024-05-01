Pre-Civil War home in DeSoto destroyed in fire

By Web staff

KEACHI, Louisiana (KTBS) — A house in Keachi that pre-dates the Civil War was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

DeSoto fire districts 2, 3 and 9 initially responded to the fire on state Highway 172 around 3 p.m. They arrived within 6 minutes and found heavy fire coming from the structure.

The house was built in the 1850s. The homeowners were not at home when the fire broke out.

Due to the size of the house and the afternoon temperatures, the firefighters called for mutual aid from DeSoto Fire District 1 and Caddo Fire District 4 to provide more manpower and extra water.

It took more than three hours to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken by DeSoto EMS to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control.

