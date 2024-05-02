Crime Stoppers: Man at Omaha bar asked to leave, comes back and puts another man in hospital

By Rob McCartney

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A man caused too many problems in an Omaha bar, and he was asked to leave.

That kind of thing happens all the time.

But when one guy came back, there was a fight, and someone ended up in that hospital.

The incident happened the night of April 24 at a bar in Millard Plaza.

A camera inside spotted the suspect well before the fight.

According to the police report, he was eventually kicked out of the bar for disturbing patrons.

But he came back through the smoking section in the back.

He was told to leave again and one of the patrons also told him to leave.

That was when the suspect got mad and punched the man in the face a number of times before getting into his friend’s truck and leaving.

The victim had to get 20 stitches in his mouth and eyebrow.

The suspect is described as being in his early 30s, about 6-foot-2, and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was wearing a high-visibility shirt that may have been a hoodie.

He drove off in what may be a white 2007 Chevy Duramax flatbed with a welder in the back.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.