Charlotte the stingray has developed rare reproductive disease, testing shows

By Brittany Whitehead

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — In the ongoing saga of Hendersonville’s own Charlotte the stingray’s pregnancy as the world has waited and watched for several months now for her to give birth, the team that cares for her provided a sad update Thursday evening, May 30.

In a Facebook post Thursday at about 6:30 p.m., Team ECCO said after extensive lab and testing results, the care team has come to learn Charlotte has developed “a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system.”

The team said the news is a sad and unexpected medical development.

While the post went on to say the team will prioritize Charlotte’s health and wellbeing and will work with veterinarians and specialists on treatment options for the stingray, there was no mention about what this will mean for the pup or pups Charlotte has been carrying.

The research on this disease is limited, the statement said, and Team ECCO said it hopes Charlotte’s case and medical treatment will help further this research for rays that develop this disease in the future.

Thursday’s update was the first from the team since May 17.

Team ECCO’s statement in full is below:

“We regret the delay of updates regarding Charlotte. This time was necessary to gather data and analyze lab and testing results. These reports were shared with our care team. The reports show that Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system. The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development. Our priority is to focus on Charlotte’s health and wellbeing. We will work with, and be guided by, veterinarians and specialists to better understand this disease and the treatment options for Charlotte. While the research of this disease is limited, we hope that Charlotte’s case and medical treatment will positively contribute to science and be of benefit to other rays in the future. We sincerely appreciate the incredible outpouring of love and support for Charlotte. Please respect Charlotte and her care team as we navigate this unexpected news and work to determine the best path forward. Updates will be given as we are able.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.