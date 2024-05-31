Michigan federal corrections officer charged for having sex with inmate, smuggling contraband

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman is facing charges for allegedly having sex with an inmate and providing contraband while she worked as a corrections officer at a prison.

Cara Wozniak, 33, of Milan, has been charged with committing a sex act with a ward and a misdemeanor offense of providing contraband in prison.

She faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the sex act charge.

Wozniak allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate who was under her authority at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan on Sept. 26, 2023, according to an indictment.

Officials say Wozniak also smuggled contraband into the prison and provided it to an inmate from April to November 2023.

“Every day, federal corrections officers display uncompromising integrity in carrying out their duties and maintaining the safety and security of our federal prisons,” Ison said. “Unfortunately, the allegations in today’s indictment reflect a failure on the part of one corrections officer to maintain that standard. Sexual misconduct by prison officials compromises the safety and security of the whole institution and is completely unacceptable at Milan or any other correctional facility.”

