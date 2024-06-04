2 people arrested for having over 6 pounds of cocaine & heroin in a Pringles box

By Javier Hernandez

SISKIYOU COUNTY, California (KHSL) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, where deputies found over six pounds of cocaine and heroin inside a Pringles box on May 24 in Yreka, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 1:15 p.m., a sergeant saw a white Chrysler speeding past his location on Interstate 5 and pulled the car over, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, 26-year-old Miguel De Jesus Castro Diaz, was driving without a license, the sheriff’s office said. Diaz and his passenger, 28-year-old Bianca Lopez Shivel, were traveling to Salem, Oregon, from an undisclosed location in Southern California.

The sergeant got consent to search the couple’s car and found a Pringles box that had over six pounds of cocaine and heroin, the sheriff’s office said.

Diaz and Shivel were arrested for the possession and transportation of a controlled substance and were booked into the Siskiyou County Jail.

