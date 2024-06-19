Former Naples Airport CBP officer pleads guilty to stealing approximately $18.7K from airline passengers

By Joe Espy

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A former Naples Airport U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer pled guilty Tuesday to stealing cash from arriving international airline passengers while he was on duty.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, from mid-2023 to early 2024, 43-year-old William Timothy stole approximately $18,700 in cash from airline passengers during 17 incidents. CBP investigators uncovered evidence that Timothy, while on duty, was secretly stealing money from arriving passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications.

Timothy, of Ave Maria, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

As part of his plea agreement, Timothy has agreed to pay full restitution to the victims of the thefts. He also agreed to immediately resign from his position with CBP.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.