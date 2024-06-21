‘Glad that justice could be served’: Palm City dog trainer arrested, accused of abusing animals

By Ari Hait

PALM CITY, Florida (WPBF) — A woman who ran a dog training and boarding facility in Palm City was arrested Wednesday, accused of abusing a dog in her care.

Nikki Camerlengo was charged with one count of felony animal abuse.

Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said at least three dogs died while at Camerlengo’s facility, Pawsitively Paradise.

A Goldendoodle named Fleurie died there in March.

“Fluerie was a nut,” Turner Benoit said with a laugh.

Fleurie was Benoit’s mother’s dog.

“Some dogs drink water. Fleurie ate water, just like ate it,” Benoit said.

Fleurie was dropped off at Pawsitively Paradise in March for training and boarding.

She died there.

At the time, Camerlengo was cited by investigators for not providing enough water nor shelter for the dogs in her care.

But necropsy reports for three dogs who died while there are now complete and tell a much different story.

Mako, a 2-year-old Flat-coated retriever, choked on his own vomit.

Beau, a 2-year-old Cavapoo, and Fleurie both died from “blunt-force trauma to the head.”

Fleurie’s necropsy said she had “extensive acute hemorrhage (bleeding) of the cerebrum (brain).”

“That wasn’t a dog that just fell off a table. That wasn’t a dog that just fell off the back of a vehicle,” said Det. Christine Polizzi of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. “This was a dog that was intentionally hurt.”

“It conjures up an awful mental image,” Benoit said. “I don’t know how anyone can do that to an animal.”

Camerlengo closed Pawsitively Paradise back in March.

Investigators said she had moved to Fort Pierce, where she was still working as a dog trainer.

That’s where she was arrested Wednesday.

“I’m glad that justice could served here and that this won’t happen to anyone else,” Benoit said.

Camerlengo is currently only charged in connection with Beau’s death, but investigators said more charges are pending.

They also believe there might be more victims out there.

A judge set Camerlengo’s bond at $20,000.

If she posts that bond, she will not be allowed to have any contact with dogs.

