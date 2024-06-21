Richland County Sheriff’s Office K9 hit, killed during chase after breaking away from leash, officials say

By Stephanie Moore

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Richland County Sheriff’s Office K9 was hit and killed during a chase when his leash broke, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say K9 Wick was part of a foot chase around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop after spotting a stolen vehicle and the suspect refused to stop.

A chase started and continued onto Interstate 77.

Deputies said at mile marker 2, they deployed stop sticks, and the suspect vehicle came to a stop.

At that time, the suspect ran away, deputies said.

With the suspect was still in sight, K9 specialist Zaid Abdullah deployed K9 Wick.

Authorities said during the chase, K9 Wick’s leash broke, and Wick was able to pull away.

Wick continued in pursuit of the suspect across the northbound side of the interstate when he was hit by a vehicle.

K9 Wick died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck K9 Wick was identified, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the collision.

Authorities are still trying to find the suspect.

K9 Wick was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and was with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half.

