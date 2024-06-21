Teen fast-food worker arrested for fraud with South Carolina customers’ credit cards, sheriff says

By Janice Limon

PAWLEYS ISLAND, South Carolina (WYFF) — A teenage South Carolina fast-food employee near Myrtle Beach faces fraud charges for what they did after customers turned over their credit cards for payment.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the 17-year-old juvenile is an employee at both McDonald’s and Dairy Queen in Pawleys Island.

Weaver said the teen was charged with financial transaction card fraud after being accused of taking pictures of McDonald’s and Dairy Queen customers’ credit card numbers while working the drive-thru windows and using them to make purchases.

One charge was to a children’s clothing store in England, according to Weaver.

He said the teen attempted to make a purchase at Domino’s Pizza in Pawleys Island, but the transaction was halted when fraud was suspected.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating the case reviewed the restaurant’s security video, the suspect’s phone and other evidence, Weaver said.

He said the teen was released, pending an initial court appearance, based on the charge and juvenile status.

