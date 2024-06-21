‘They saved my life’: Chico man searches for highway heroes who helped after bee sting

By Michelle Bandur

CHICO, California (KCRA) — A Chico man is looking for two people who he says saved his life.

Jason Jay, 48, believes he would have died after a bee stung him while he was riding his motorcycle north on Highway 99 last Sunday. Doctors said he went into anaphylactic shock.

Jay is now searching for his saviors on social media. He posted on his Facebook page about his Father’s Day experience.

Two strangers stopped and found Jay incoherent, on his hands and knees, crawling on the side of Highway 99 around 4 p.m. last Sunday.

“She pulled over and said, ‘Are you OK?’ And the last word I could get out was, ‘Help,’ and she just zoomed across four lanes of traffic to get to me,” Jay said.

But not before he watched car after car pass right by him.

“I could understand. You see a bald, bearded guy on the highway with his hands and knees crawling, and think, ‘Oh never mind,’ but I was in a stressful moment,” he said.

The stress was brought on by a bee sting while riding his motorcycle. The bee flew right in his nose and stung him.

“I don’t know if I watched it happen, but I remember going, ‘What?’ and then, bam,” Jay said.

Jay managed to safely pull over to the shoulder with watery eyes, but his condition got worse with every second. His lips swelled, throat closed, palms itched, turned beat red and he broke out in hives.

The woman and man got to him just in time.

“I remember her rubbing my back and my neck, and she said, ‘Stay with me. The ambulance is coming. They’re here,” Jay said.

Now that he’s recovered with an EpiPen shot and steroids, Jay’s on a mission to find his highway helpers.

“Just let them know it meant a lot that they did for me,” Jay said tearfully. “It’s very important I find them and tell them I appreciate them and love them for what they did for me because, in my opinion, they did save my life.”

All Jay remembers is the woman was driving southbound on Highway 99 in a green newer-style Forerunner or Bronco. After our story aired Wednesday, the woman called KCRA 3. We are working on getting her connected with Jay.

Jay is still hoping to connect with the man who stopped to help. He was driving a two-door or four-door White Toyota or Hyundai.

