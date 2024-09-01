Family of missing man holds vigil two years after disappearance

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Two years after his disappearance, the family of Darryl Wiggins II continues their search for answers.

Wiggins, 33, vanished on Sept. 2, 2022, following a dispute with his landlord in Northeast Baltimore. His family held a vigil Saturday at Belmont Park in Parkville to mark the painful anniversary.

Diana Baines, Wiggins’ mother, expressed the family’s ongoing anguish.

“It’s been really two long, hard years without him, without any word of what might have happened,” Baines said.

According to family members, Wiggins had planned to replace the locks on his apartment after winning a court case against his landlord. He was last seen returning to the property on Wyanoake Avenue.

Shelton Baines, Wiggins’ uncle, shared his regrets about the situation.

“I was a little upset at myself and him for not telling us what was going on and going back to the house by himself. I could have done more but I didn’t know…it’s still hard,” he said.

The vigil brought together family and friends who shared stories and offered support to one another.

Despite the time that has passed, Diana Baines remains hopeful for resolution.

“I don’t want anybody to stop looking for him. I don’t know what the outcome is going to be but I don’t want anyone to stop looking for him. I don’t want anyone in Baltimore City to forget that he’s missing,” she said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Wiggins’ disappearance to contact Metro Crimestoppers.

