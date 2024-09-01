Woman killed in suspected street racing crash, police say

By Laura Haefeli

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police are investigating a suspected street racing car crash on Route 3 South in Plymouth that killed a woman on Friday night.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Bradley was allegedly speeding in his Jeep Grand Cherokee in the breakdown lane around 10:30 p.m. when he struck a Mini Cooper in the lane next to him, causing his car to flip. He then hit a Dodge Charger as his car rolled over to the left lane.

Bradley and his passenger, a woman in her late 20s, were seriously injured in the crash. The woman was thrown from the vehicle and later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released. Bradley is currently recovering at a Boston hospital.

“It’s unfortunate. She didn’t need to die because of it,” says Plymouth neighbor Eva Arlet. “It’s not her fault. Two idiots decided to do something, and she got caught up in it.”

Suspected street racing crash

Police say that the driver of the Dodge fled the scene but turned himself in on Saturday. Witnesses allege that Bradley may have been racing another car at the time. Eva says she wouldn’t be surprised.

“I just got out of driver’s ed. So I’m learning everything I am supposed to be doing, and I learned all about the fines for racing. No one follows the rules as well as they should,” says Arlet.

“I see so many people just trying to get to where they’re going so fast. And It’s just very unnecessary,” Amazon driver James Rooney says.

Bradley will face motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation, and speeding charges. It’s unclear if the driver of the Dodge will be charged.

“It’s a sad situation. He was probably trying to show out or whatever, and it just ended in the complete opposite way,” says Rooney. “I’m sure he regrets it and stuff like that, but obviously, there’s got to be consequences for doing that.”

