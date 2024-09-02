Posting too much first day of school information about your kids helps predators, police say

By Penny Kmitt

Click here for updates on this story

CAMBRIDGE (WBZ) — It’s a tradition for many families on the first day of school – kids will write their name, school, favorite hobbies, and books on a chalkboard and snap a photo. But this year police are warning parents not to post all that information online.

“It seems innocent, but when it gets into the wrong hands, they can use it to exploit,” said Lieutenant Chris Ponte, who leads the Cambridge Police Family and Social Justice Section. “Once it’s out there, there’s no getting it back.”

Information as bait

Lieutenant Ponte says predators will use information from the chalkboard, like a kid’s favorite book or teacher’s name, as bait.

“Most kids, they know about stranger danger, they know about that type of stuff. But when someone comes up to them and says, ‘Oh, your teacher so and so, yea, you’re in the third grade, she told me you like hockey.’ That could let their guard down,” Lieutenant Ponte told WBZ-TV. “They’re kids, and unfortunately, they’re a lot more vulnerable.”

Lieutenant Ponte says these predators are often looking to build inappropriate relationships with a child or, in some cases, steal their identity.

“They’ll never know until they go to apply for something and realize their credit is shot,” he added.

“Less is more”

Brookline Police posted a similar warning on X, saying “less is more” when it comes to these photos.

Lieutenant Ponte echoes this advice and recommends that parents comb through their friends’ lists before posting or privatizing their social media pages. He also says that if parents want to post the chalkboard, keep the information basic, such as their name and grade.

“If somebody is close to that child or close to you, they’ll know what their hobbies are and what school they go to,” added Lieutenant Ponte.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.