Sheriff’s office to track employee wellness, behavior with new software

By Rex Hodge

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A new software program will soon allow the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office to keep a better track on its nearly 200 employees.

It is designed not just to ensure proper behavior, but also to efficiently address any emotional needs the employees may have.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says the Essential Personnel software will help them keep better track of employees. Topping the list is their health and welfare.

The Board of Commissioners has accepted a nearly $25,000 grant from the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police to implement the software for two years.

“I think the main thing is it helps us with the wellness of our employees,” said Commission Chairman Kevin Ensley.

He says the software satisfies the requirements of Senate Bill 300, ensuring critical information is tracked and acknowledged within law enforcement agencies.

“I think sometimes we don’t realize how stressful a job that they do have,” Ensley said.

Chief Deputy Matt Trantham says the software triggers automatic alerts to supervisors when employees are involved in critical incidents.

“Minimum for that was discharging your firearm or use-of-force, vehicle collisions and citizen complaints,” he said. “That has to be tracked.”

Ensley knows deputies encounter all sorts of scenarios in the field.

“Of course, we have to do that in a way that’s Constitutional, and I’m sure this will help make sure that they stay within the bounds that they’re supposed to. If there is an issue, this will be kind of a training – a way to help train them to make sure that they’re doing their job correctly,” Ensley said.

The software applies to deputies in the field, as well as employees like guards and 911 operators.

“They hear the initial burden of that call. They know what that critical incident was. But, they never hear what the closure of it is,” said Trantham.

The Essential Personnel software allows parameters for early interventions helping to target any mental health needs.

“The main purpose is it fosters a positive and productive work environment for employees,” Ensley said.

It also gives early alerts when certifications will expire.

“It helps reduce the workload on some of our folks,” said Trantham.

Trantham says the software should be installed in about one week.

“Anything we can do to help them to make their job easier, we’re going to do that,” said Ensley.

