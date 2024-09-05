Illegal sale of raw milk is on the rise. Here’s what you should know about raw milk.

By KTNV Staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health officials are reminded people about the dangers of raw milk after seeing an increase in their illegal sale in Clark County.

The sale of raw milk and its products is illegal in Clark County due to serious health concerns. Raw milk can be contaminated with bacteria like salmonella, E. coli, listeria, brucella and campylobacter, all of which can lead to sever health complications. Children under 5, adults over 65, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

The Southern Nevada Health District advises people to consume only pasteurized milk, which is treated to eliminate germs that can cause illness.

When SNHD discovers raw milk being hold, the milk is confiscated and thrown away.

Anyone who sees raw milk being sold for human consumption in Clark County is asked to report it by calling the Nevada Department of Agriculture at 775-353-3607.

Anyone who becomes ill after consuming raw milk should call 702-759-1300.

