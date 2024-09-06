Man sentenced in 2007 rape case solved through genealogical data

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A 54-year-old Augusta man has been sentenced to nearly 26 years in prison for a rape in Wichita that happened almost 17 years ago.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said Judge Christopher Magana sentenced Ted Foy to 310 months last Friday. He pleaded guilty in March to rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape.

“The plea agreement also called for Foy to disclose how he chose his victim and how he knew where she lived,” the DA’s office said in a release.

Officers responded the night of November 13, 2007, to a sexual assault case near Harry and Greenwich in southeast Wichita. They learned a man had broken into a home and assaulted a female victim.

The DA’s office said Foy wore black clothes and a black mask when he entered the woman’s home through a downstairs window. Her husband was away serving in the military.

Foy was arrested in May 2023. It was the first arrest for the Wichita Police Department using investigative genetic genealogy in which a DNA sample from an unsolved case us matched to data people have submitted to genealogy websites.

Foy’s identity was confirmed though DNA he left on the victim’s body, the DA’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.