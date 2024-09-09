Mountain lion spotted in Downtown Salinas and resident’s backyard

By Julian Gaskins & Brooke Kinebrew

Click here for updates on this story

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — The Salinas Police Department was warning people about a mountain lion that was spotted in Old Town Salinas overnight.

According to a social media post by the police department, “an alert passerby alerted us of the sighting and we were able to find it in Old Town until it made its way to W. Alisal St. and Main St.”

“My phone rang at 2:00 this morning, and I thought, ‘Oh, that can’t be good,'” said Tony Parker, a resident in Salinas near where the mountain lion was spotted. “The first thing I did, I locked my doors to make sure they were locked like a mountain lion’s gonna open my door.”

Police say they are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to locate the mountain lion.

Salinas Police released footage of the mountain lion, making its way through Old Town Salinas, passing nearby shops, then hiding behind a bush shortly before someone walked past across the street.

A person living on the 300 block of Riker Street shared surveillance video with KSBW 8 after spotting the mountain lion in their backyard at around 2:40 a.m. That is around the same time the big cat was spotted in downtown Salinas.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at 2:43 a.m. for residents in South Salinas. Police lifted the shelter-in-place order around 5:45 a.m.

California Fish and Wildlife says it’s probably searching for habitat.

“It was exciting, it was exciting, but I’m scared for it. I’m more afraid for it than I am anything else,” said Denise Barnett who is a resident in Salinas. “I think I would be more horrified if they killed it. It’s not its fault. I mean, I hope it doesn’t hurt nobody, though.”

California Fish and Wildlife say they’re not sure if it’s a male or female, but usually around this time of the year, younger male mountain lions will leave their native home range and search for a new one, sometimes passing through cities and towns.

Regardless, safety is the top priority.

“Our primary concern is the safety of the community,” Salinas Police Chief John Murray said. “Second to that is our concern for the safety of the animal. We don’t want to see this majestic animal get hurt.”

Residents agree.

“It is kind of scary because there are a lot of kids in this neighborhood, and I’d hate to see anything happen,” Parker said. “A lot of times in this situation, since they captured that mountain lion and they get rid of them, and in all honesty, they were here first.”

Officials say the mountain lion hasn’t been captured. Police are asking people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, and take extra caution with children and pets.

Police say if you see the mountain lion, you’re urged to call 911 and not approach it.

Police are also asking people to bring any pets indoors and be cautious if they work in the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.