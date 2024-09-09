North Texas Purple Heart recipient receives the gift of a lifetime

By Lacey Beasley

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTVT) — An Army veteran needing housing assistance received a life-changing gift from his community.

Antonio Lewis received a Purple Heart in 2004 in Iraq after getting hit with an improvised explosive device. Almost exactly 20 years later, he was gifted a new roof.

“It’s the family’s most important asset,” said De Lange with Firehouse Roofing. “It’s their largest asset. It’s the covering for their home and their family.”

Lewis has lived in his home in Grand Prairie for almost 10 years. He moved in right before the birth of his son.

He knew a new roof was on the horizon, and a friend recommended he apply for help through Purple Heart Homes, an organization that provides housing solutions for qualifying veterans.

“Mark from Firehouse Roofing gave me a call and said hey, your name has been pulled for a free roof, and it was unbelievable,” said Lewis.

Less than three months after that call, crews hit the ground running, installing the new roof all in one day.

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting,” said Lewis. “I’m just forever grateful because I know what goes into it. I know the cost. To have these guys here and do it out of the graces of their hearts, it’s unmatched.”

Lewis was 19 years old when he was injured in Iraq and had been deployed only three months. He suffered from a concussion, hearing loss, and some vision loss.

Now, Lewis can see, hear and feel the gratitude for his service.

“Good has come from it, and of course it’s all about your perspective of it,” said Lewis. “I’m lucky to be here.”

All building supply donations were from the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

