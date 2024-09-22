Kevin Bacon performs for inmates at jail in Chicago

By WBBM News Staff

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Inmates at the Cook County Jail got the chance to cut loose Saturday morning when actor Kevin Bacon came to perform alongside his brother at the jail.

It’s part of a collaboration with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to bring art, music, and inspiration to those in custody.

Bacon also took questions from the audience about his music and acting career.

“I’m working on a TV show that’ll be out in the middle of the year,” he said. “I got a movie called — well, I don’t really know what it’s called. We’re still trying to find distribution for it, but you know, I’m still out there begging.”

Bacon also talked about some of his community engagement project through his nonprofit organization, Six Degrees.

