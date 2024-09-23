Bam Margera ordered to undergo addiction evaluation after probation violation

By Alexandra Simon

Click here for updates on this story

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Attorneys representing former “Jackass” star and Chester County native Bam Margera said he will undergo a court-ordered addiction evaluation after violating his probation.

Following a preliminary hearing Monday morning, attorneys William Brennan and Michael van der Veen described the latest update in Margera’s case as a “little setback” but said the reality star wants to move forward.

In June, Margera was sentenced to six months of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members.

Then, on Sept. 16, Margera was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police. According to Chester County court documents, he was charged with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, summary reckless driving and other related offenses.

Margera remains in the Chester County Prison.

“He’s interested in getting better,” van der Veen said outside following the hearing at the Chester County Courthouse. “He’s interested in getting this case behind him, and we’re going to make sure that happens.”

Margera’s lawyers said they hope to get him released in the next day or two.

Earlier this year, Margera had charges dropped against him following an incident at the Radnor Hotel in August 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.